Texas

Suspected Dallas Paramedic Shooter Found Dead in Home

Associated Press
5:41 PM ET

(DALLAS) — Dallas' mayor says two bodies have been found in a local home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic.

Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference Monday that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting.

Authorities say the paramedic was shot and critically wounded while helping a shooting victim.

Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released.

The mayor says the threat is over in the neighborhood.

