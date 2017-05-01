Business
Search
Sign In
europeState Department Issues Travel Alert for Europe Over Terrorism Fears
travel alert state department europe terror threat
fashionSee All the Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the 2017 Met Gala
miranda-kerr
WisconsinJury Recommends Charges for Jail Staff in Death of Inmate Who Had No Water for 7 Days
Open door to prison cell
viralJustin Timberlake Just Reminded Everyone That He's Responsible for the 'It's Gonna Be May' Meme
The 29th Annual American Music Awards - Arrivals
Congress

Watch Live: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Testifies Before Congress

Julia Zorthian
6:05 PM ET

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will testify before the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday after a passenger was dragged off an April 9 flight.

Munoz will likely face questions about how and why security officers bloodied and dragged Dr. David Dao down the aisle of his United flight after he refused to give up his seat for a United employee on the overbooked plane. Viral video of the incident in Chicago drew widespread outrage, and United later reached a settlement with Dao for an undisclosed amount.

The House panel said it is questioning Munoz and others at United to determine "what can be done to improve the flying experience for American travelers."

Watch a live stream of the hearing above when it begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME