The Internet Is Diligently Hiding Its Girlfriends In Response to a Teen Rapper's Tweet

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: MattyB signs copies of "That's A Rap" at Barnes & Noble Tribeca on June 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: MattyB signs copies of "That's A Rap" at Barnes & Noble Tribeca on June 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images) Steve Mack—Getty Images

MattyBRaps, real name Matthew Morris , is a 14-year-old aspiring rapper, pop singer, and fairly successful internet personality. (He's got nearly a million Twitter followers and over 8 million YouTube subscribers, thanks to the viral posts and cover recordings he's been putting out since he was just seven years old; a recent single called "Spend It All on You" is a tween-friendly pop-rap confection with millions of views.)

And now he's at the start of an amusing new meme that made the rounds online over the weekend. The teen artist shared a photo of himself to Twitter with the caption "Hide your girlfriend... I'm headed out for the day." While it's unclear what reaction the young wannabe heartbreaker expected, his followers decided to take him quite literally, and started reaching out to their girlfriends to implore them to hide.

Hide your girlfriend... I'm headed out for the day. pic.twitter.com/dmXLx06Ewb - MattyBRaps (@MattyBRaps) April 29, 2017

Not taking any chances pic.twitter.com/PH1tq5Qd3N - jordy (@Zrowable) April 29, 2017

Please MattyB don't take my girl I love her https://t.co/9QVvQdSMmS - 🦏 (@venriquezzz) April 29, 2017

better safe than sorry pic.twitter.com/vVfYrsX1w0 - jack wagner (@jackdwagner) April 30, 2017

Others decided to copycat MattyB's look and style, warning that girlfriends should be hidden from them , too. Kids these days sure do know how to look out for each other.

Hide your girlfriend... I'm going out for the day. pic.twitter.com/eybKpI0fgq - Pepe Silvia (@pamelabeasly) May 1, 2017