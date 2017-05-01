Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
europeState Department Issues Travel Alert for Europe Over Terrorism Fears
travel alert state department europe terror threat
fashionSee All the Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the 2017 Met Gala
miranda-kerr
WisconsinJury Recommends Charges for Jail Staff in Death of Inmate Who Had No Water for 7 Days
Open door to prison cell
CongressWatch Live: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Testifies Before Congress
oscar munoz testify house transportation committee congress united airlines ceo
MattyB Signs Copies Of "That's A Rap"
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: MattyB signs copies of "That's A Rap" at Barnes & Noble Tribeca on June 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images) Steve Mack—Getty Images
viral

The Internet Is Diligently Hiding Its Girlfriends In Response to a Teen Rapper's Tweet

Raisa Bruner
5:38 PM ET

MattyBRaps, real name Matthew Morris, is a 14-year-old aspiring rapper, pop singer, and fairly successful internet personality. (He's got nearly a million Twitter followers and over 8 million YouTube subscribers, thanks to the viral posts and cover recordings he's been putting out since he was just seven years old; a recent single called "Spend It All on You" is a tween-friendly pop-rap confection with millions of views.)

And now he's at the start of an amusing new meme that made the rounds online over the weekend. The teen artist shared a photo of himself to Twitter with the caption "Hide your girlfriend... I'm headed out for the day." While it's unclear what reaction the young wannabe heartbreaker expected, his followers decided to take him quite literally, and started reaching out to their girlfriends to implore them to hide.

Others decided to copycat MattyB's look and style, warning that girlfriends should be hidden from them, too. Kids these days sure do know how to look out for each other.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME