MattyBRaps, real name Matthew Morris, is a 14-year-old aspiring rapper, pop singer, and fairly successful internet personality. (He's got nearly a million Twitter followers and over 8 million YouTube subscribers, thanks to the viral posts and cover recordings he's been putting out since he was just seven years old; a recent single called "Spend It All on You" is a tween-friendly pop-rap confection with millions of views.)
And now he's at the start of an amusing new meme that made the rounds online over the weekend. The teen artist shared a photo of himself to Twitter with the caption "Hide your girlfriend... I'm headed out for the day." While it's unclear what reaction the young wannabe heartbreaker expected, his followers decided to take him quite literally, and started reaching out to their girlfriends to implore them to hide.
Others decided to copycat MattyB's look and style, warning that girlfriends should be hidden from them, too. Kids these days sure do know how to look out for each other.