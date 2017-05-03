6 Books to Read Before They Become Movies This Year

Hollywood-loving book clubs have plenty of fodder to choose from this year, with a spate of blockbusters based on novels due to hit theaters in the coming months. From young adult hits to classic mysteries to a pair of Stephen King adaptations, here are the books to read before their corresponding movies before they hit the big screen.

The best-selling Nicola Yoon novel centers on a teenage girl with an autoimmune disorder that confines her to a decontaminated house. When a boy moves in next door, she begins to wish her world were wider. Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson play the lovesick teens.

A man inherits his cousin's estate and begins to question the circumstances around the death in this classic novel by Daphne Du Maurier (Rebecca , The Birds ). Rachel Weiss stars as the dead man's widow.

Idris Elba plays Roland Deschain, "The Gunslinger," pursuing "The Man in Black" (Matthew McConaughey) across a post-apocalyptic landscape. The Stephen King series includes eight novels and connects to many of his other books.

The other big Stephen King adaptation of the year is the story of a Maine town where the children start to go missing, falling prey to an evil clown played by Bill Skarsgård.

Agatha Christie's landmark mystery gets yet another film adaptation with a star-studded cast that includes Penélope Cruz, Johnny Depp, Judi Dench and Daisy Ridley. Kenneth Branagh both directs and stars as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot.

Jacob Tremblay plays a young boy with a facial difference who is transitioning from homeschooling to a mainstream classroom experience. Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson play his parents in the adaptation of this landmark bestseller by R.J. Palacio.