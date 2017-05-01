A member of the Secret Service works during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

A member of the Secret Service works during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski—Getty/AFP

Congress is looking to budget more than $120 million to cover the cost of security for President Donald Trump and his family through a bipartisan spending agreement.

The agreement appears likely to pass this week, according to the New York Times.

Approximately half of the money would be allocated to the Secret Service and most of the those funds will go toward protection of President Donald Trump while traveling, along with security for Trump Tower in New York City.

Another $60 million will be used to reimburse places like New York City and Palm Beach County in Florida, which have been using local law enforcement to protect Trump's residences, according to the Times .

This funding allocation comes after both areas have claimed the travel from Trump administration has driven up costs.

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Department estimated it spends $60,000 daily on overtime pay to protect the president when he travels to Mar-a-Lago, which has been referred to as the the "Winter White House."

Reuters reported that New York City spends more than $100,000 each day to protect Trump's family, and up to $300,000 when the president is in town.