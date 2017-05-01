See All the Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the 2017 Met Gala

The 69th annual Met Gala is basically fashion's biggest night, with everyone from designers and models to editors and celebrities dressing to the nines. While the tonight's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons theme ensures that we'll see some truly memorable looks on the red carpet, it's always wise to remember that the fantastic looks of the night don't happen on their own. A quick scroll through our social feeds showed us that there was plenty of excitement happening before fashion's biggest night, behind the scenes.

From gala co-chairs Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady sharing a sweet smooch while getting ready for the night's festivities to Madonna revealing her beauty prep before the gala, here are the best behind-the-scenes Instagrams from all the stars and fashion insiders at the 2017 Met Gala.

Miranda Kerr showed off her multi-tasking skills by combining her beauty treatment and exercising before the gala.

Pre-Met multitasking with @balletbeautiful & my @koraorganics Hydrating Mask 😘 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on May 1, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Solange got into the theme of the night with her makeup application.

a nod to rei A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on May 1, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Madge candidly showed off her beauty routine for the Met Gala on Twitter.

Pre Met Gala Face 😂 Before Getting into Battle Dress 👩🏻‍🚀 i prepare for Combat with MDNA Chrome Clay Mask 😂🎉🎉🎉🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻💯♥️ pic.twitter.com/smnvABB8tC - Madonna (@Madonna) May 1, 2017

Even golden girl Kate Hudson's party prep was gilded as she got ready for the big night.

Golden Slumbers #Fashion #MetBall2017 🥂 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on May 1, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Gisele and Tom share a kiss while getting ready for the Met Gala.

❤️ A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 1, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Lena Dunham showed off her trademark sense of humor while getting ready for the event.