Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
europeState Department Issues Travel Alert for Europe Over Terrorism Fears
travel alert state department europe terror threat
WisconsinJury Recommends Charges for Jail Staff in Death of Inmate Who Had No Water for 7 Days
Open door to prison cell
CongressWatch Live: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Testifies Before Congress
oscar munoz testify house transportation committee congress united airlines ceo
viralJustin Timberlake Just Reminded Everyone That He's Responsible for the 'It's Gonna Be May' Meme
The 29th Annual American Music Awards - Arrivals
miranda-kerr
@mirandakerr—Instagram
fashion

See All the Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the 2017 Met Gala

Cady Lang
6:35 PM ET

The 69th annual Met Gala is basically fashion's biggest night, with everyone from designers and models to editors and celebrities dressing to the nines. While the tonight's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons theme ensures that we'll see some truly memorable looks on the red carpet, it's always wise to remember that the fantastic looks of the night don't happen on their own. A quick scroll through our social feeds showed us that there was plenty of excitement happening before fashion's biggest night, behind the scenes.

From gala co-chairs Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady sharing a sweet smooch while getting ready for the night's festivities to Madonna revealing her beauty prep before the gala, here are the best behind-the-scenes Instagrams from all the stars and fashion insiders at the 2017 Met Gala.

Miranda Kerr showed off her multi-tasking skills by combining her beauty treatment and exercising before the gala.

Pre-Met multitasking with @balletbeautiful & my @koraorganics Hydrating Mask 😘

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

Solange got into the theme of the night with her makeup application.

a nod to rei

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

Madge candidly showed off her beauty routine for the Met Gala on Twitter.

Even golden girl Kate Hudson's party prep was gilded as she got ready for the big night.

Golden Slumbers #Fashion #MetBall2017 🥂

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Gisele and Tom share a kiss while getting ready for the Met Gala.

❤️

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Lena Dunham showed off her trademark sense of humor while getting ready for the event.

Met ready

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME