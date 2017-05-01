U.S.
Views Of The Texas State Capital During The South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival
A cyclist passes in front of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.  David Paul Morris—Bloomberg /Getty Images
Texas

University of Texas Stabbing Attack Leaves 1 Dead

Associated Press
3:58 PM ET

(AUSTIN, Texas) — Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.

Austin police say one person is in custody Monday afternoon.

Travis County Emergency Medical Services has tweeted that one person is dead at the scene near the campus' Gregory gym and three others have been transported. The agency notes there also are reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries.

The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas capitol building and is one of the nation's largest universities.

