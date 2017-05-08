Warning: This post contains spoilers.

Though director James Gunn says he had to delete the most easter-egg-laden scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , the movie still has plenty of geek-out moments for die-hard Marvel fans. Callbacks — like the Troll Doll from the first Guardians movie — abound. Characters like Starhawk (Sylvester Stallone) are teased for future films. And for those less versed in comic books, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) drops a handful of '80s pop culture references. Heck, even David Hasselhoff shows up.

Plus, Gunn stuffed five post-credit scenes into the end of the film, each with its own hint of what's in store for the Guardians and the Avengers in future Marvel movies, including next year's Avengers: Infinity War . Here are all the easter eggs, references and teasers you probably missed while you were distracted by Baby Groot's dance moves.

Marvel Peter Quill uses a classic '80s game to track the Abilisk The device that Peter Quill uses to track the octopus-like monster at the beginning of the movie is not a fancy piece of machinery but a Mattel Electronics Classic Football game from the '80s.

The planet the Guardians crash-land on has been visited by the Hulk The crew crash-lands on a planet called Berhert, the same planet that the Hulk landed on back in the 1960s. In the comics, the Hulk fought someone called the Galaxy Master there.

Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, and Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. ©Marvel Studios "Trash panda" is a Reddit meme Does Peter Quill have Internet access in space? Because the insult "trash panda" that he lobs at Rocket is pulled straight from a popular meme .

Marvel Howard the Duck is back Director James Gunn clearly loves the foul-mouthed fowl. Howard the Duck first appeared trapped in the Collector's prison in the closing credits for Guardians of the Galaxy . After he was freed at the end of that film, he must have hot-tailed it to Contraxia, the pleasure planet.

Actor David Hasselhoff attends the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic David Hasselhoff has a cameo Peter tells Gamora that when he was little he would tell his friends that his dad was David Hasselhoff, who never visited because he was too busy filming a show with a talking car ( Knight Rider ). The Baywatch star later makes a cameo when Peter's shapeshifting real father Ego (Kurt Russell) briefly transforms into Hasselhoff. (He also performed a song for the soundtrack .) Knight Rider is also one of Peter's many pop culture references, like Skeletor and Sam and Diane from Cheers , that go over the heads of his cohorts.

Ego, portrayed by Kurt Russell in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. ©Marvel Studios The conversation about whether Ego has a penis was lifted from social media When Marvel revealed that Kurt Russell would be playing a planet named Ego and also Peter's father, fans questioned how, exactly, a planet could have procreated with a human. Gunn came armed with answers: When Drax asks Ego about the mechanics of creating Peter, Ego confirms that he did make himself a human penis.

Star-Lord/Peter Quill, portrayed by Chris Pratt in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. ©Marvel Studios When Peter whispers, "Eternity," he's talking about a character, not a concept When Ego reveals Peter's powers to him, the father shows his son the limits of the galaxy. Peter's eyes literally fill with stars, and he whispers "Eternity." Maybe Peter was envisioning a never-ending existence, but more likely the line is a nod to a character named "Eternity," an all-powerful God in the Marvel Universe who is illustrated as a being filled with stars, like those in Peter's eyes.

PAC-MAN Aaron Ontiveroz—Denver Post via Getty Images Peter becomes Pac-Man There's no doubt that Star-Lord is a boy at heart. When he must fight his father — and can choose any form to do so — he goes with Pac-Man.

Gregg Henry in West Hollywood, Calif., on April 8, 2017. Gregg DeGuirez—Getty Images Peter's grandfather was almost crushed by the blob When Ego begins to take over the planets where he's left his "seeds," a blue blob near the Dairy Queen in Missouri (where Peter grew up) begins to envelop the earth. At one point, the blob barely misses crushing a car. The passenger in that car is Peter Quill's grandfather, played by Gregg Henry in the first movie.

The Troll Doll Peter places next to Yondu's body is important At Yondu's funeral, the characters surround the Ravager with several trinkets, including a Troll Doll that Peter swapped for the Infinity Stone to trick Yondu in the climax of the first movie.

Cosmo the Spacedog shows up in the credits Another escapee from the Collector's prison, Cosmo the Wonder Dog — a talking alien dog — doesn't appear in the actual movie but does dance alongside the credits as they roll.

Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok also danced through the credits Jeff Goldbloom previewed his character from Thor: Ragnarok , the Grandmaster who forces Thor to fight in a gladiatorial battle, in the credits for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 . You can spot him dancing along with Peter, Gamora and others.

Stan Lee in ABC's Fresh Off the Boat Richard Cartwright—ABC via Getty Images Stan Lee may be a Watcher Stan Lee has shown up for a cameo in just about every Marvel movie. Fans have speculated as to whether the comic-book legend may actually be playing a character in all of these films. Some say he's a Watcher, one of the aliens in the Marvel Universe whose job it is to literally watch important events (and not interfere). In the film, Lee chats with the Watchers, and in a post-credits scene, the Watchers bore of Lee and leave — all of which further bolsters the fan theory.

Adam Warlock is coming... In another post-credits sequence, the priestess Ayesha says that's she created a perfect being. She stares at a pod and declares she will call him Adam. This is almost certainly Adam Warlock, a scientifically-engineered perfect being who sometimes fights alongside the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. (In the comic books, Ayesha did not create Adam but rather is his female counterpart. They're sometimes called "Him" and "Her." Gunn confirmed that Adam will feature in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 .)