Politics
Search
Sign In
Diet/Nutrition5 Foods You Can Grow From Scraps at Home
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, basil, herb
United KingdomThe U.K. Election Isn't Just About Brexit – and Theresa May's Win Isn't Guaranteed
Theresa May Attends Conservative Party Election Campaign Events Across Lancashire
celebritiesHere's a Photo of Engaged Citizen Leo DiCaprio Making a Statement at the Climate March
Demonstrators Attend The People's Climate Movement March On Washington
White HousePresident Trump Says He's Interested in Breaking Up Wall Street Banks
President Trump Meets With Independent Community Bankers Association
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, May 1, 2017.  Andrew Harrer/—Bloomberg/Getty Images
North Korea

President Trump Says He Would Be 'Honored' to Meet Kim Jong Un

Associated Press
1:44 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he'd be open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, under the right circumstances.

Trump tells Bloomberg News in an interview Monday, "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would, absolutely, I would be honored to do it."

Tensions with North Korea have escalated dramatically in recent weeks as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying for a possible nuclear test.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table.

Trump says that "most political people would never say" they'd be willing to meet with Kim. But he adds: "I'm telling you, under the right circumstances, I would meet with him. We have breaking news."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME