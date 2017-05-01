President Trump Says He Would Be 'Honored' to Meet Kim Jong Un

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, May 1, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, May 1, 2017. Andrew Harrer/—Bloomberg/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he'd be open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un , under the right circumstances.

Trump tells Bloomberg News in an interview Monday, "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would, absolutely, I would be honored to do it."

Tensions with North Korea have escalated dramatically in recent weeks as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying for a possible nuclear test.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike , are on the table.

Trump says that "most political people would never say" they'd be willing to meet with Kim. But he adds: "I'm telling you, under the right circumstances, I would meet with him. We have breaking news."