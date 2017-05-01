U.S.
Search
Sign In
Heart DiseaseDo You Really Need to Eat Less Salt?
Salt Spilling from Shaker
viralThe Internet Is Losing It Over Kermit the Frog's Interpretation of Solange's 'Cranes in the Sky'
Solange Knowles arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood
Donald TrumpFederal Government to Reimburse Cities for Protecting President Trump
Trump Returns to DC from Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia
Diet/Nutrition5 Foods You Can Grow From Scraps at Home
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, basil, herb
Quadruplets-Ivy League
Lakota East seniors and quadruplet brothers from left, Zachary, Aaron, Nigel, and Nick Wade pose together at Lakota East High School, in Liberty Township, Ohio on April 5, 2017. Greg Lynch—AP
Education

These Quadruplets Are Headed to College Together: ‘Yale Won’

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:52 PM ET

Quadruplet brothers from Ohio are heading to Yale University together this fall after being accepted to a combined 59 colleges.

The brothers and their parents spoke with NBC about their decision to attend school together. Eighteen-year-olds Nick, Zach, Aaron, and Nigel Wade chose Yale after receiving what they called an "extraordinary" financial aid package.

Three of the brothers decided on Yale fairly quickly, but Aaron Wade held out the longest as he also considered attending Stanford University, though he was ultimately swayed by Yale.

The Wade brothers will not be the first set of quadruplets to attend Yale — the Crouch quadruplets, whom the Wades spoke with, went to Yale several years back.

"Ray [Crouch] said they had to go out of their way to meet up," Aaron Wade told NBC. "Everywhere they went, they definitely found their own niches without the pressure of being quads."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME