Television

Ed Sheeran Reveals the Details of His Game of Thrones Cameo

Megan McCluskey
1:27 PM ET

Warning: This post contains minor spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Although showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had previously announced that Ed Sheeran will make an appearance in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, his character's story arc has remained largely a mystery. But during a recent interview with The Hits Radio, the "Shape of You" singer revealed some details about his upcoming cameo.

Sheeran explained that the role involves him serenading Maisie Williams, who plays newly-minted faceless assassin Arya Stark on the HBO drama. "I just do a scene with Maisie," he said. "I sing a song and then she goes, 'oh, that's a nice song.'"

The cameo is fitting, as Sheeran's inclusion in the show was in some ways a gift for Williams, according to Benioff. "For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it," he said during the Thrones panel at South by Southwest Film Festival.

