What the Budget Deal Does — and Doesn't

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill reached an agreement over the weekend to keep the government open through Sept. 30—and the negotiator-in-chief got rolled. The deal increases funding for the military and border security—narrowly restricts its use and prevents it from being used to build Trump's border wall. Where Trump's request for the current fiscal year had defense and border spending, it had steep cuts for the EPA, State Department and other agencies in an effort to make it deficit-neutral. But he lost on that front as well. The will also increase non-defense spending, including funding retirement accounts for coal miners, expanding cancer research and providing for healthcare in Puerto Rico. It also maintains funding for Planned Parenthood and funds former President Obama's cancer moonshot program. It also funds subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The White House maintains that it's merely living to fight another day—on the FY 2018 budget negotiations that will begin in earnest in a few weeks. But accepting all of these provisions to avert a shutdown shows just how little juice Trump has on Capitol Hill right now to drive his own agenda.

Trump invites Duterte to the White House. What happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. And Bernie Sanders knocks Obama on Wall Street speaking fees.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Sound Off

“I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but had had a big hear. He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said, ‘There’s no reason for this.' “People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?” — President Trump in an interview with journalist Salena Zito (Jackson died well before the Civil War.)

"Okay, it's enough. Thank you." — Trump abruptly ending an interview with CBS's John Dickerson when asked about his Obama wiretapping claims

Bits and Bites

