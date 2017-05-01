Woman Attacked by Shark While Swimming in Southern California

A woman was attacked by a shark and seriously injured while swimming off the coast of southern California this weekend.

Leeanne Ericson, 35, was swimming near San Onofre, known locally as "Church," just south of San Clemente, when she was attacked at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Washington Post .

EMT Thomas Williams treated Ericson on the beach Saturday before she was rushed to the hospital, where she was left in a medically induced coma, the Post reported.

"If she didn't receive immediate care, it was life-threatening," Williams told the Orange County Register . "All of the back of her leg was kind of missing."

According to CBS 8 , Ericson's family launched a GoFundMe account to cover her medical expenses.

"She is a single mom with three young children who depend on her," reads the GoFundMe account . "She has a long rode ahead with several surgeries to go."

The City of San Clemente said all beaches in the municipality would be closed until Monday morning, when the temporary closure would be reevaluated.