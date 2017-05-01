Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has graciously doled out a great deal of advice to up-and-coming authors over the years. Now she has given a little to herself.

On Twitter, a fan of the author’s asked her what advice she would give herself if it was back in 1997. That was the year that the world was introduced to a young man who slept in a cupboard under the stairs before being swept into the magical world of wizardry in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and taking readers along for the ride. That book was published in June of 1997 and soon after, Rowling’s life dramatically changed as Harry Potter became a runaway success.

Thanks to the benefit of hindsight, Rowling’s advice to herself was very pragmatic, simply suggesting to relax about money and focus on future speaking engagements.

If you could go back to your 1997 self tonight what would you say? - Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) April 30, 2017