The Internet Is Losing It Over Kermit the Frog's Interpretation of Solange's 'Cranes in the Sky'

Solange Knowles arrives at the MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014

Solange Knowles arrives at the MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014 Kevork Djansezian—Reuters

Today, in collaborations that you never knew you needed, consider the unorthodox but genius pairing of mild-mannered Muppet Kermit the Frog and soulful singer Solange Knowles .

Thanks to Twitter user @jiljilec, Kermit became the perfect hero to bring the lyrics of Solange's dreamy coming-of-age hit " Cranes in the Sky " to life. The Twitter user brilliantly paired pictures of everyone's favorite felt amphibian in situations that matched lines of the single from A Seat at the Table . From showing Kermit dabbing to the line "I tried to dance it away" to showcasing him sporting a flower crown to "change it with my hair," the series of photos are hilarious but accurate.

As might be expected, the Kermit take on "Cranes in the Sky" became the talk of the Internet and even earned a co-sign from Solange herself, who tweeted in response "legit crying."

Follow the full saga of Kermit interpreting "Cranes in the Sky" below.

I tried to drink it away pic.twitter.com/6fmrP3Zr2q - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I tried to put one in the air pic.twitter.com/knhjtjY6ZD - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I tried to dance it away pic.twitter.com/dVZXzF89st - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I tried to dance it away pic.twitter.com/dVZXzF89st - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I ran my credit card bill off pic.twitter.com/EMFMwRp3BM - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

thought a new dress would make it better pic.twitter.com/zOtTTgO4fh - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

but that just made me even sadder pic.twitter.com/use21WAJuH - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I tried to keep myself busy pic.twitter.com/WOTVhOZFQG - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I ran around in circles pic.twitter.com/iffZQylcpf - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

think I made myself dizzy pic.twitter.com/ga59ebTrL4 - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I slept it away pic.twitter.com/Ve3IpvcrWx - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I prayed it away pic.twitter.com/fmDMi8Duvq - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I read it away pic.twitter.com/OaFetHsgBm - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

awayyy awayy awayyy awayy awaayy awayy awayy awayy awayy awayy awayy pic.twitter.com/Zvg6qVaD5Z - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

well it's like cranes in the skyyy sometimes I don't wanna feel those metal clouds pic.twitter.com/gF3PI7drMp - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

yeah it's like cranes in the sky sometimes I don't wanna feel those metal clouds pic.twitter.com/mHMERQQ3nB - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I tried to run it away pic.twitter.com/o7x3N4zblp - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

thought then my head be feeling clearer pic.twitter.com/8JrUM2XQ7Q - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I traveled 70 states pic.twitter.com/vx1i9qIhHi - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

thought moving round make me feel better pic.twitter.com/8dJO0YcoG8 - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

I tried to let go my lover pic.twitter.com/ljBFTjKBfN - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

thought if I was alone then maybe I could recover pic.twitter.com/lHliNj5jqg - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017

to write it away pic.twitter.com/92GHf6ebzO - faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017