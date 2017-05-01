Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Diet/NutritionFasting Isn’t Better for You Than Regular Dieting
You Asked: Should I Try a Fasting Diet?
politicsPresident Trump Has Been Good News For Coal-Country Families
Coal regulations jobs
Music FestivalsFyre Festival Organizers Accused of Fraud in $100 Million Lawsuit
Viacom TCA Presentation
AviationSudden Turbulence Injures Dozens of Passengers on Aeroflot Flight to Thailand
A Boeing Co 787 passenger aircraft, operated by Aeroflot - Russian Airlines PJSC, taxis on the tarmac at Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE) in Venice, Italy, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016.
celebrities

Beyoncé Wore an Elaborate Flower Crown for This Emotional Tribute to Tina Knowles

Megan McCluskey
11:06 AM ET

After attending the inaugural Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum Saturday, Beyoncé not only shared a photo of her latest stunning maternity outfit — which featured an elaborate flower crown — but also a heartfelt tribute to her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, for organizing the night.

Bey took to Instagram Sunday to post of shot of herself, her mom, her sister Solange and her former Destiny's Child partner Kelly Rowland together at the event with a caption praising Knowles for all her hard work.

"I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event," she wrote. "Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts. Mom, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world. It brought tears to my eyes to be a witness to what you and Richard [Lawson] have created together. WACO is a safe place truly Where Art Can Occur. I love you."

See the picture below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME