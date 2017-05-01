Ideas
Summer Table Scape Horizontal
Alexandra Grablewski—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Why It Feels Like Food Is Taking Over Our Lives

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s why it feels like food is taking over our lives.

By Virginia Postrel in Bloomberg View

2. As we face a robotics revolution, is it time to reconsider the Luddites?

By Michael J. Coren in Quartz

3. Sepsis can kill a child within hours. Here’s how hospitals are fighting back.

By Charlotte Huff in STAT News

4. This blood test can spot cancer recurrence a year early.

By Hannah Devlin in the Guardian

5. This is why your car should have a sense of hearing.

By Tom Simonite at MIT Technology Review

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
