Can You Spot What's Wrong with This USAID Photo of an Afghan Pomegranate Farmer?

USAID shared a picture of an Afghani who purportedly started his own pomegranate orchard, but Twitter users were quick to point out that the image showed a field of poppies and not a crop of the ruby-red fruit.
In a post shared on Monday, the agency's Afghani Twitter account said Rahmatullah, a farmer from the province of Kandahar, started his own pomegranate orchard with USAID's help.
A Twitter user, David Middleton, noted that the pink flowers shared in the post looked remarkably similar to opium poppies, which can be used to make heroin.
The development agency has been helping farmers in the war-torn country transition away from the illicit plant to legal crops like pomegranate— which has seen a spike in demand in recent years do its its health benefits.
TIME reached out to USAID for comment but received no response.