Can You Spot What's Wrong with This USAID Photo of an Afghan Pomegranate Farmer?

USAID shared a picture of an Afghani who purportedly started his own pomegranate orchard, but Twitter users were quick to point out that the image showed a field of poppies and not a crop of the ruby-red fruit.

In a post shared on Monday, the agency's Afghani Twitter account said Rahmatullah, a farmer from the province of Kandahar, started his own pomegranate orchard with USAID's help.

Rahmatullah, a farmer from #Kandahar, started his own pomegranate orchard with a little help from #USAID. pic.twitter.com/rdm1QISTci - USAID Afghanistan (@USAIDAfghan) May 1, 2017

A Twitter user, David Middleton, noted that the pink flowers shared in the post looked remarkably similar to opium poppies, which can be used to make heroin.

@USAIDAfghan What a pomegranate orchard looks like :



What you're showing here... Does appear to be Opium pic.twitter.com/UagANVVUcE - David Middleton NZ (@ohthatdude) May 1, 2017

The development agency has been helping farmers in the war-torn country transition away from the illicit plant to legal crops like pomegranate— which has seen a spike in demand in recent years do its its health benefits.

TIME reached out to USAID for comment but received no response.