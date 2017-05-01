U.S.
Kelly Ripa Is Announcing a New Co-Host on 'Live with Kelly'
89th Academy Awards - Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
See an Adorable New Photo of Princess Charlotte Released for Her Second Birthday
Princess Charlotte - Official Photograph Released
TIME and Fortune Create The CEO Initiative to Bring Business Leaders Together
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As U.S. Stocks Rise With Dollar Amid Commodities Climb
Move Over, Obama and Clinton. Republicans Have a New Target
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-PELOSI-SCHUMER
TOPSHOT-TURKEY-MAYDAY
Demonstrators defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey on May 1, 2017.  Yasin Akgul—AFP/Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Government Funding Deal, May Day and Daytime Emmys

Melissa Chan
8:22 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Congress avoids government shutdown with deal

A government shutdown was averted late last night after Congressional lawmakers struck a deal on a federal spending bill. The approved agreement does not fund President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. The government last shut down in 2013 amid clashes between Congress and the White House during former President Barack Obama's administration.

Immigrants to mark May Day with worker protests

Tens of thousands of immigrants will rally in several cities in the U.S. today on May Day to call for worker and immigrant rights and protest President Trump’s immigration policies and deportation efforts. The marches will take place in cities including Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles. May 1 is traditionally known among union groups as International Worker's Day. Here’s how other countries marked the day.

Ellen DeGeneres among Daytime Emmy winners

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was named best entertainment talk show during last night’s Daytime Emmy Awards, while Steve Harvey won best game show host for Family Feud and best host of an informative talk show for Steve Harvey. Jeopardy! claimed the best game show prize, and General Hospital won for best daytime drama.

Also:

Storms and flooding over the weekend killed at least 14 people in the South and Midwest.

Renowned Swiss climber Ueli Steck died in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal.

Trump has invited controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House after a “very friendly” conversation.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting crucial battleground state New Hampshire as speculation swirls about the 2020 election.

Newlywed women in India are being given wooden bats to prevent domestic violence.

Val Kilmer said he's recovering from cancer, publicly acknowledging his battle with the disease for the first time.

Kelly Ripa is slated to announce her new co-host today on Live with Kelly.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

