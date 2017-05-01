Kelly Ripa Is Announcing a New Co-Host on 'Live with Kelly'

Daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa hinted she would be getting a new partner on Live with Kelly on Monday in a video posted on social media.

"Tune in tomorrow," Ripa says in the Sunday afternoon post, taking a sip from a mug emblazoned with her show's logo and a large question mark. "Trust me."

Ripa has been the only permanent host on Live with Kelly for nearly a year — her former co-host Michael Strahan left to join Good Morning America last May. Ripa said she'd been caught off guard by Strahan's departure and took time away from the show after it was announced.

Ripa has been joined by 67 guest hosts on Live , according to The Wrap , including Anderson Cooper, Megyn Kelly, and Ryan Seacrest. In an interview with Watch What Happens Live in 2016, Ripa told host Andy Cohen that there had been an "outpouring" of interest in filling Strahan's seat at the desk. “Our list got very long very quickly," Ripa said. "We’ve been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up.”