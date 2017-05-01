World
Princess Charlotte - Official Photograph Released
Princess Charlotte is pictured at home in April in Norfolk, England.  The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty Images
United Kingdom

See an Adorable New Photo of Princess Charlotte Released for Her Second Birthday

Tara John
7:40 AM ET

A new picture of Princess Charlotte, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was released on Monday ahead of her second birthday on Tuesday.

The picture was taken by Kate close to the family home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, a county north of London, BBC reports. The young girl — who is named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in tribute to her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II — is pictured by hay bales while wearing a yellow knitted cardigan.

"Their royal highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter.

