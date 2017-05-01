U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump's Adviser Sebastian Gorka to Leave the White House
Leading Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland
JapanJapanese Warship to Guard U.S. Naval Assets as New Security Powers Take Effect
JAPAN-MILITARY-DEFENCE
protestsThousands of Immigrants to March in May Day Protests Across the U.S.
May Day Rally Held in Los Angeles
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Tips Hat to the World's Workers on Labor Day
Apartment Shooting San Diego
A San Diego police officer stands guard in front a La Jolla apartment building after a shooting April 30, 2017, in San Diego.  Gregory Bull—AP
California

Police Kill Suspect in a Fatal San Diego Pool Party Shooting

Gregory Bull / AP
3:49 AM ET

(SAN DIEGO) — Police shot and killed a 49-year-old man suspected of shooting seven people Sunday at a birthday pool party in an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego, authorities said.

Police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool at around 6 p.m., Chief Shelley Zimmerman said at a news conference.

Four black women, two black men, and one Hispanic man were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, Zimmerman said. One of the women later died.

Several victims were in surgery late Sunday and others were still critical late Sunday, Zimmerman said.

One man was taken to the hospital after he broke his arm while fleeing.

"This is truly a horrific act of violence that took place here today," San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said at a news conference. "Our entire city, all of our thoughts and prayers, all San Diegans' thoughts and prayers, are with the victims and their families tonight."

A police helicopter arrived to the scene first and the pilot reported seeing multiple victims and that the suspect, Peter Selis, was still in the pool area and appeared to be reloading.

Three officers on the ground shot the suspect after he pointed a large-caliber hand gun at them, Zimmerman said.

Police believe that Selis lived in the complex but have not discovered a motive.

One of the partygoers is believed to live at the same complex, Zimmerman said.

Police are investigating.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME