Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
protestsThousands of Immigrants to March in May Day Protests Across the U.S.
May Day Rally Held in Los Angeles
MusicEminem Is Suing a Political Party in New Zealand Over 'Lose Yourself'
2016 Lollapalooza Brazil - Day 1
Foreign PolicyTrump Reaches Out to Asia Allies Over North Korea's Nuclear Threat
Donald Trump Speaks With Russian Leader Vladimir Putin From The White House
VenezuelaVenezuela's President Maduro Hikes Minimum Wage Amid Rising Protests
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas
labour-day-2017-5652471069278208-2x
Google
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Tips Hat to the World's Workers on Labor Day

TIME Staff
1:43 AM ET

As workers in many parts of the world enjoy a day off on May 1, Google’s new Doodle celebrates the history of Labor Day, also known as International Workers’ Day.

Drawing inspiration from vintage posters and murals made under the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression in the U.S. in the 1930s, Monday's illustration honors a range of workers from farmers, to architects, to manufacturers and more.

May 1 commemorates a 1886 strike of thousands of American workers, and nationwide protests numbering an estimated 300,000 people, demanding the implementation of an 8-hour workday. Days after the demonstrations began, a firebomb launched at police in Chicago triggered days of deadly riots known as the Haymarket Affair.

The holiday was initially promulgated by Second International, a group of socialist and labor parties founded in Paris in the late 1880s, and has been observed regularly since 1891. Labor Day is celebrated on May 1 in many countries offering a brief respite for workers across the globe. Some countries mark the holiday on other dates of national significance, however, such as the U.S., where it is observed on Sept. 1.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME