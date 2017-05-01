World
Search
Sign In
CongressU.S. Lawmakers Agree on Spending Deal to Keep Government Open Through September
Speaker Paul Ryan Holds Weekly Press Briefing At The Capitol
IraqU.S.-led Coalition Airstrikes Killed 45 Civilians in Iraq and Syria in March
Los Angeles Times
North KoreaTrump Says U.S. 'Can't Allow' North Korea's Missiles to Improve
President Trump Marks 100 Days In Office With Rally In Pennsylvania
sleepHow to Take the Perfect Nap
An eye mask
Rajasthan Nomad Mass Wedding On Occasion Of Akshay Tritiya
Brides share a light moment during mass marraige ceremony in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh, India on April 29, 2017. Mujeeb Faruqui—Hindustan Times/Getty Images
India

Newlywed Women in India are Being Given Wooden Bats to Prevent Domestic Violence

Feliz Solomon
Apr 30, 2017

Newlywed women in one Indian state are being given state-issued wooden bats to ward off drunk or abusive husbands, amid nationwide efforts to crackdown on alcohol-linked violence against women.

Agence France-Presse reports that Gopal Bhargava, a minister in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, gave the bats to nearly 700 women who participated in a government-organized mass wedding on Saturday.

Bhargava has reportedly ordered about 10,000 more paddles to hand out to future brides. The specially made bats, measuring nearly one foot long and traditionally used to beat dirt out of laundry, bear messages such as “for beating drunkards” and “police won’t intervene,” according to AFP.

The minister reportedly advised the brides to first try to reason with their husbands, but to “let the wooden paddles do the talking” if words fail.

“Women say whenever their husbands get drunk they become violent. Their savings are taken away and splurged on liquor,” Bhargava told AFP. “There is no intent to provoke women or instigate them to violence but the bat is to prevent violence.”

Several states across India have recently introduced measures to curb alcohol-related domestic and sexual violence, mostly geared toward prohibition or restricted liquor sales.

Experts warn, however, that while such measures have proven politically popular, prohibition has in some cases taken a toll on local economies and could lead to a rise in dangerous, illegal production of moonshine.

[AFP]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME