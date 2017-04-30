(SEOUL, South Korea) —Trump's national security adviser, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, says North Korea's most recent missile test represents "open defiance of the international community." He says North Korea poses "a grave threat" not just to the United States and its Asian allies, but also to China.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," McMaster says it's important "for all of us to confront this regime, this regime that is pursuing the weaponization of a missile with a nuclear weapon. This is something that we know we cannot tolerate."

McMaster says Trump "has made clear that he is going to resolve this issue one way or the other, and what we prefer to do is to work with others, China included, to resolve this situation short of military action."

That means, he said, working with partners in the region and globally on enforcing current U.N. sanctions and perhaps "ratcheting up those sanctions even further. And it also means being prepared for military operations if necessary."

McMaster said North Korea "is a place where U.S. and Chinese interests overlap."