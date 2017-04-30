sleepHow to Take the Perfect Nap
An eye mask
sleepHow to Wake Up To Your Creativity
Last Puzzle Piece TIME health stock
Foreign PolicyTrump Adviser H.R. McMaster: North Korea Poses a 'Grave Threat' to U.S.
H.R. McMaster
White HouseThe 5 Best Jokes From the White House Correspondents' Dinner
GQ Celebrates NBA All-Star Weekend 2017 - Arrivals
Comedy

Will Ferrell Revives Bush Impression: 'The Prodigal Son Has Returned'

Jennifer Calfas
11:09 AM ET

Complete with a Texas accent, Will Ferrell revived his impression of former President George W. Bush at Samantha Bee's "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" on Saturday evening.

"How do you like me now, huh?" Ferrell as Bush said after he snuffed a cigarette butt on the stage. "The prodigal son has returned. I don't know what that means, but I know it's positive. It's very prodigal."

Reprising the imitation he originated on Saturday Night Live during the Bush Administration, Ferrell had the chance to reflect on the former president's new perception among Americans — which changed now that he is compared to President Donald Trump.

"History's proven to be kinder to me than many of you thought," Ferrell joked.

But despite skewering the Trump Administration and Fox News, Ferrell said Bush could've learned a thing or two about how to treat the press from the current president.

"I wish that someone told me that all you had to say was 'fake news' over and over again," he joked, reflecting on how to respond to tough questions from the media.

Ferrell also took on Bush's life after the presidency, where he has taken up painting and recently a book, "Portraits of Courage," filled with his paintings of U.S. military veterans.

Ferrell's Bush is already working on his next project: "Portraits of Not Courage" — and one of his subjects is Trump.

"As you can see I exhausted my palette of yellow and oranges," Ferrell said, holding a nearly finished painting of the president. "It's a strange hue — it's not really orange or yellow. I got a new name for that color, they should just call it 'Mar-a-Lago.'"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME