Climate Marches Take Place Across Country
People gather near the U.S. Capitol for the People's Climate Movement before marching to the White House to protest President Donald Trump's enviromental policies April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Astrid Riecken—Getty Images
protests

Thousands Protest President Trump's Climate Policies on His 100th Day in Office

Associated Press
2:28 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.

In Washington, D.C., large crowds on Saturday were making their way down Pennsylvania Avenue, where they planned to encircle the White House. Organizers say about 300 other protest marches are expected around the country.

Participants in the Peoples Climate March say they're objecting to Trump's rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

In Augusta, Maine, protesters outside the statehouse said they wanted to draw attention to the damage climate change can cause marginalized communities. A demonstration stretched for several blocks in downtown Tampa, Florida, where marchers said they were concerned about the threat rising seas pose to the city.

Follow TIME