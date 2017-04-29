Ideas
Search
Sign In
ArizonaBody Found in Grand Canyon Believed to Be Missing Teen Hiker
Missing Hikers Grand Canyon
Music FestivalsFyre Festival Founders Promise Refunds and Free VIP Tickets After ‘Luxury’ Event Turns to Chaos
Viacom TCA Presentation
Pope FrancisPope Francis Celebrates Open-Air Mass in Cairo Amid Security Concerns
Egypt Pope
North KoreaOtto Warmbier Has Been a Prisoner of North Korea Since the Start of 2016. Has America Forgotten Him?
American student Otto Warmbier speaks after being presented to reporters in Pyongyang on Feb. 29, 2016.
2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White House
John Kasich speaks with media after President Obama welcomed the 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers to The White House on November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC.  Leigh Vogel—Getty Images
North Korea

Gov. John Kasich: Kim Jong Un Must Be Removed From Power

Gov. John R. Kasich
11:39 AM ET
Ideas
John R. Kasich is the Governor of Ohio.

As news reports surface of yet another missile test by North Korea, the United States must consider increased pressure on the regime of Kim Jong Un.

These threats are not new to our nation and they aren’t going away. Having served nine terms in Congress, including 18 years on the House Armed Services Committee, I remember facing similar threats in 1994, when North Korea refused to let international inspectors in to see facilities where it extracted nuclear material for use in weapons.

By every estimate, North Korea’s facilities could have been destroyed safely back then, and with no loss of life for South Korea or for us. But there was a chance that they would retaliate and use conventional means — primarily artillery hidden in North Korea’s mountains — against the people of South Korea.

According to news reports five years later, the Pentagon predicted at the time that as many as a million South Korean lives could be lost. William Perry, U.S. secretary of defense in 1994, later wrote that such estimates had persuaded him to recommend against a military strike.

As we have waited through the years since that provocation, the more difficult problems with North Korea have become. Military solutions were difficult then, but are even more difficult today. While we all have hoped that this situation would settle down and we wouldn’t have to resort to a direct military attack that could threaten the lives of millions of people in Seoul, the fact of the matter is that North Korea’s nuclear program only continues to get stronger.

It has conducted five nuclear tests underground. It has reportedly extracted sufficient material for “dozens” of nuclear weapons, developed preliminary capabilities to miniaturize such weapons for missiles, and demonstrated rocket engines necessary for long-range missile delivery systems.

Much has changed in the past quarter century. Yet many commentators speak of the North Korean threat to Seoul’s civilian population as though it precludes any American military action against the North. We thus witness an odd ongoing debate, in which many cite North Korea’s rapid advancements but believe American policy should remain stuck in a time warp, frozen by its same limitations of 1994.

Some policy experts assert that the danger to our allies in Seoul precludes American military action and proves that our options are limited to financial sanctions against the pariah state, or perhaps to negotiating a package of benefits that will only guarantee the regime emerges more powerful from every crisis it creates. These are not objectives, but are stalling tactics, and as we have seen in the past two and a half decades, the North Korean regime uses time to develop still more threatening capabilities. This just kicks the can down the road.

But time has not stood still for us either and we have learned much about the power structure in North Korea, especially with the rise of the murderous grandson of the Kim Family dynasty – an empire that has been in place since the end of the Korean War in the early 1950s.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is right that all options need to be on the table. I strongly believe this should include a regime change and the removal of Kim Jong Un and his immediate Pyongyang inner circle. Without Kim in power, North Korea will collapse in indecision, and the possibilities of peace in the region will be immediately enhanced.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME