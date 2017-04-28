North KoreaNorth Korea Test-Fired Another Missile, South Korea Says
White House

Watch Live: The 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Mahita Gajanan
5:57 PM ET

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner will take place Saturday night.

President Trump and the White House staff will skip the dinner this year, following repeated criticisms from Trump of the press as "fake news." Comedian Hasan Minhaj will host the event, and said it is important to honor the First Amendment "now more than ever."

The White House Correspondents' Dinner typically brings together the press corps, celebrities and politicians together to celebrate the First Amendment. Trump attended the dinner in 2011, where he was famously skewered for falsely asserting that then-President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

Watch the event, which begins at 9 p.m. Eastern, live above.

Follow TIME