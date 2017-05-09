Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is something of a hero for his avid — and ever-growing — fan base. The former wrestler turned 2016's highest-paid actor in Hollywood helms a number of film franchises including the upcoming Jumanji and Baywatch reboots, while also playing crowd favorite roles in action blockbusters like the Fast and the Furious . (Oh, and there was that time he voiced a literal god for Disney's Moana .)

But Johnson keeps busy offscreen, too. Whether he's shilling athletic apparel, hitting the gym religiously, or helping raise his two daughters, he maintains a very active social media presence.

His message throughout — that hard work, gratitude, and being a standup citizen will pay off — is a mantra that his admirers live by. He just turned 45, but if this list is any indication, he's only beginning to hit his groove.

With more than 85 million Instagram followers, 58 million Facebook fans, and 11 million Twitter followers, he's one of the most internet-popular celebrities of our era. Here, we've rounded up some of the standout moments in recent years that have made the star so beloved by fans around the world.

When he impersonated Kevin Hart Comedian Kevin Hart paired up with The Rock for Central Intelligence , a buddy spy comedy made all the better by the duo's press rounds as they promoted the film. In one memorable instance , Johnson made an attempt to impersonate Hart's distinctive style of talking — and vice versa. They ended up laughing so hard they cried, proving that some onscreen friendships extend into real life, too. 😭😭😭 Laughed so hard we were crying when we shot this. @kevinhart4real's impersonation of me hand gesturing and winking with the clicking noise is GAME F'N OVER!! #CentralIntelligence A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jul 1, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

When he hosted SNL It all came together for The Rock during his Saturday Night Live hosting gig in 2015 when he got to transform into new character "The Rock Obama," making many fans' dreams come true. In the epic cold open, Jay Pharaoh undergoes a Hulk-like transformation. And when the camera refocuses, it's Johnson who's making waves in the Oval Office.