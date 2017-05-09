Newsfeed
Raisa Bruner
3:12 PM ET

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is something of a hero for his avid — and ever-growing — fan base. The former wrestler turned 2016's highest-paid actor in Hollywood helms a number of film franchises including the upcoming Jumanji and Baywatch reboots, while also playing crowd favorite roles in action blockbusters like the Fast and the Furious. (Oh, and there was that time he voiced a literal god for Disney's Moana.)

But Johnson keeps busy offscreen, too. Whether he's shilling athletic apparel, hitting the gym religiously, or helping raise his two daughters, he maintains a very active social media presence.

His message throughout — that hard work, gratitude, and being a standup citizen will pay off — is a mantra that his admirers live by. He just turned 45, but if this list is any indication, he's only beginning to hit his groove.

With more than 85 million Instagram followers, 58 million Facebook fans, and 11 million Twitter followers, he's one of the most internet-popular celebrities of our era. Here, we've rounded up some of the standout moments in recent years that have made the star so beloved by fans around the world.

When he befriended a toddler

The Rock has two daughters, so he's no stranger to chilling with toddlers. In one instance, a two-year-old girl was visiting the set of his Kevin Hart buddy comedy Central Intelligence when he decided to make her dreams come true and let her "pull" an airplane. (The Rock, of course, is really doing the heavy lifting in this scenario.) But as he insists to her that she's "so strong," he gained plenty of fans impressed by his willingness to play along.

When he sideswiped a guy's truck

One time in 2015, The Rock sideswiped a guy's car in a parking lot. But — upstanding citizen that he is — Johnson didn't flee the scene. Instead, he stuck around and told the car's owner of his misdeed. As it happened, the unlucky other guy was a big Rock fan who ultimately refused to even accept money for the (minimal) damages. Instead, the duo took a photo and enjoyed a laugh together. They also enjoyed over half a million likes on their buddy pic.

Here's a fun story to start your week off... I'm driving to set in my pick up truck - music blasting - I'm singing away like I'm having a one man party in my truck - then I hear a loud BANG. What the hell..? Look in my rear view and see I sideswiped another pick up that was parked in the street and destroyed the side mirror. First thing I thought was, "Aw shit.. someone's not gonna be happy..". I flipped a U-turn and drove back to scene. Just as I got out of my truck a guy was walking across the street to his truck. I said "Sir, is this your truck?". He stopped and stared at me for a good 5 seconds, looked around his neighborhood, looked back at me and "Yes it is. Why?". I said "Well, sorry to tell ya I sideswiped it and knocked the hell outta your mirror and may have done even more damage. You give me your info and I'll leave you mine and I'll take care of everything". He stared at me again, cocked his head sideways and said.."Uhhh.. Are you The Rock?". I said "Yup". He broke out into a huge smile and said "Wow, this is gonna be an awesome story!". I started belly laughing at that, then he started laughing and before you know it we're both standing in the middle of the street pointing to his mirror and laughing like two ol' crazy buddies. I checked back in with him a few days later and he refused to accept any money and said he fixed the damage himself. Want to thank Mr. Audie Bridges of Wakefield, Mass. for being so cool about the whole thing. Life is funny cause you never know who you're gonna run into... and sure as hell never know who's truck you're gonna sideswipe while driving to work.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

When he considered a presidential run

After people were spotted holding up "Rock for President" campaign signs during the 2016 presidential election season, Johnson made some cheeky mentions of his potential political ambitions — to the joy of his followers and fans. In the past, he has said that some roles in the political area are "alluring" to him, so it's certainly not something to rule out.

And he even mentioned he would consider becoming a leader "if I feel I can step up" in the future.

When he was the best life-sized Pikachu

Sometimes, being a good father includes dressing up in a giant, furry Pikachu costume and making your toddler daughter's dreams come true for Halloween and Easter. At least, that's The Rock's take, as he's donned the suit on multiple occasions at home with his family and young daughter Jasmine — and proved to his fandom that he has major dad chops.

When he rescued all of the puppies

Johnson, known animal rescuer, has not once but twice shared his exploits in the realm of saving endangered small dogs from unhappy futures. The first time, he jumped into his own pool to assist his French bulldog puppies Brutus and Hobbs who were having trouble swimming; Brutus had already begun sinking to the bottom of the pool. In the second instance, he happened upon some abandoned dogs while in Hawaii, and — after naming them J Lo and Beyoncé — sought loving owners for the rescues. (J Lo even approved of his choice of name.)

Here's a fun Labor Day weekend story... We just decided to add two new members to our Johnson family. Baby French Bulldogs. In my right hand is BRUTUS and in my left hand is HOBBS. Bring them home and immediately take them outside so they can start learning how to "handle their business and potty like big boys". I set them both down and they both take off in a full sprint and fall right into the deep end of our pool. HOBBS immediately starts doggy paddling while BRUTUS (like a brick) sink heads first to the bottom of the pool. I take off into a full sprint, fully clothed, dive in the pool, swim to the bottom, rescue my brick, I mean BRUTUS and bring him back to the edge of the pool. He was a little delirious.. took a moment, threw up all the water he swallowed and looked up at me as if to say, "Thank God you didn't have to give me mouth to mouth!" and then ran off to play with his brother. A few lessons I've learned today.. A) Not all puppies have the instinct to doggie paddle. B) Some puppies (like BRUTUS) will be so in shock by experiencing water they will sink extremely fast so react quick. C) While spiriting to save your puppies life, before you dive in, try and throw your cel phone to safety. Don't keep it in your pocket... like I did. #BRUTUSLives #HOBBSCanSwim #MyCelPhonesDead #AndNoMouthToMouthNeeded #HappyLaborDay

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Who's ready to adopt? DM @laurenhashianofficial and we'll get back to you. Theae are the two gorgeous fur babies we rescued from the streets last week. I nicknamed them after two of my fav gorgeous ladies, @jlo and @Beyonce;). A mama and her baby girl. We had them spayed and all blood work and shots taken care of. Now they're ready for an amazing family to take them in. Hundreds of families have already requested to take them home so please keep the requests coming! Again, DM @laurenhashianofficial and leave your information and we'll be getting back to you. Universe works in mysterious ways and for some reason we were meant to find these two lovelies roaming the streets and terribly malnourished. Now they're famous and licking the sweat off my face😂🙌🏾. #AdoptionTime #JLoAndBeyonce #Hawaii

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

When he held a concert for veterans

Johnson hosted the first "Rock the Troops" concert in Hawaii to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and celebrate today's military members. He managed to bring together a crew of celebrities, from Jack Black to Kevin Hart to Nick Jonas, for an audience of about 50,000.

I told our troops I'd save this historic vid to kick off 2017. We know that so many of you troops who are stationed around the world couldn't make it home for the holidays to be with your families. We luv you, we miss you, we're proud of you and most important, come back home safe. You're families are waiting. And to the 50,000 troops and their families who made this night historic (biggest event ever of its kind on American soil). From deep in my bones, it was an honor to stand on this stage and entertain you. When you broke into the "USA" chants my body lit up like a freaking Christmas tree with goose bumps. Helluva moment. Happy New Year to all our troops here in the US and overseas serving our country. Thank you to you AND your families. My gratitude is boundless. #RockTheTroops🇺🇸 #GratefulNewYear

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

When he made fun of himself wearing a fanny pack

There's an iconic photo that circulates every so often of a younger Rock in faded denim, a black turtleneck, and a fanny pack. Now and then, it pops up again as a meme. Johnson has always been happy to poke fun at himself — including this hilarious style moment — which fans re-create all the time.

Luv everything about this Halloween post from @amelabee. Especially the part about her being confident enough to wear a crop top being 6 months postpartum. Thank you for the luv you fanny pack wearin' sexy mama. 😉👊🏾💯 "You are my Rock, my Dwayne, my Johnson" @therock #sexydwaynecostume Some girls dress as sexy cats, but not me. I've waited forever to be able to dress up as you! Best costume of all time to be dressed as such a motivational person and someone I look up to so much! I'm #fangirling all day! Mom note: Finally had enough time to get my costume together while my 6 month old baby girl was playing with her toys. Ps: also felt confident enough 6 months postpartum to wear this crop top! #halloweencostume #happyhalloween #longhairdontcare #therock #dwaynejohnson #therocksays #worldchampion #ifyousmellwhattherockiscookin #wwe #fannypack #throwback #flashback #twinsies #candyass #smackdown #turtleneck #halloweenweekend #bling #instalike #instagood #instafollow #momlife #dwaynetherockjohnson #fangirl #halloween2016 #bootstoasses

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

When he shared some tough-love advice

In a birthday video taped for his dad, The Rock shared some of his father's tough-love advice. "He used to tell me, 'Hey—if you're gonna cry or you're gonna throw up, go outside. And then when you're done throwing up, go home to your mom for sympathy,'" The Rock recalled of his father, who started training him in wrestling when he was just six. (His dad was also a WWE star.) With more than 2 million views, the message clearly resonated with his fandom.

When he encountered a fan with a tattoo of his face

Jimmy Fallon and The Rock decided to play a prank on visitors at NBC's Universal Studios Theme Park, dressing up in mascot costumes of themselves and photobombing unsuspecting tourists. One time, however, The Rock revealed his true identity — only to discover that the tourist at hand was a major fan. Such a fan, in fact, that he had three tattoos of Johnson inked on his person.

When he hugged me he was shaking and giving that loud grown man cry. Not only will I never forget this day, but stuff like this will always be the best part of fame. This fateful day all went down like this.. my good bud Jimmy Fallon was shooting his show all week long in Orlando at Universal Studios theme park. I flew in on Wed morning to shoot his show. We always like to do comedy bits so we decided to dress up as ourselves and photo bomb people at the park. Well as fate would have it, out of the THOUSANDS of people walking around Universal, the show's producers chose Michael Nevin and his wife Jessica to take a fake picture on the Tonight Show stage. Then the joke is me and Jimmy come out and photobomb their pic and surprise them when we take our heads off. Not only were Michael and Jessica on THEIR HONEYMOON but he's also been one of my biggest fans since he was 5yrs old. He has not one, but THREE tattoos dedicated to me. This reaction was priceless and I'm still shaking my head at the chain of events that had to happen for this one moment of awesomeness to go down. Thank you universe. Thank you fate. Easily one of the BEST parts of fame. I'm a lucky SOB. And Mike thanks for being the greatest/coolest fan and congrats to you and Jessica on your new marriage. My one bit of advice is make sure you learn the four most important words that make any marriage work, "Yes, dear you're right". 😂🤙🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

When he impersonated Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart paired up with The Rock for Central Intelligence, a buddy spy comedy made all the better by the duo's press rounds as they promoted the film. In one memorable instance, Johnson made an attempt to impersonate Hart's distinctive style of talking — and vice versa. They ended up laughing so hard they cried, proving that some onscreen friendships extend into real life, too.

When he hosted SNL

It all came together for The Rock during his Saturday Night Live hosting gig in 2015 when he got to transform into new character "The Rock Obama," making many fans' dreams come true. In the epic cold open, Jay Pharaoh undergoes a Hulk-like transformation. And when the camera refocuses, it's Johnson who's making waves in the Oval Office.

When he enjoyed some major cheat meals

The Rock may follow a notoriously strict and fitness-oriented diet, but he also chows down on some serious cheat meals. Very serious cheat meals. Relatable, right?

When he launched the "People's Eyebrow"

When Johnson raises an eyebrow, it's not just a casual facial motion. It has a name: the "People's Eyebrow." And it's what he's famous for, going back decades. (Well, it's what he was first known for other than his iconic slogan from back in his wrestling days: "Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?")

