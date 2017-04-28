U.S.
Search
Sign In
Barack ObamaBernie Sanders Calls Barack Obama's $400,000 Wall Street Speech 'Distasteful'
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and DNC Chairman Tom Perez Hold Rally In Salt Lake City, Utah
sleepThis Quick Meditation Helps You Let Go of Stress and Sleep
Finding some inner peace TIME health stock
EntertainmentHere's What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO in May
Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, 2014.
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Called Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' Again
Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee
chicago

Chicago Aviation Security Chief Fired Weeks After United Airlines Scandal

Aric Jenkins
3:55 PM ET

The security chief of the Chicago Department of Aviation at O’Hare International Airport was fired weeks after the United Airlines scandal in which a passenger was dragged off a flight — but not for reasons related to that incident.

Jeffery Redding, 54, was terminated Thursday from his position as deputy commissioner, six days after the Chicago Tribune reported on a "confidential" memo that detailed claims of sexual harassment he allegedly committed while working for the Illinois Tollway. Redding was fired from that position in August 2015.

Chicago aviation commissioner Ginger Evans told the Tribune that he "interviewed well" ahead of his hiring last year, but he did not disclose the memo, telling her instead that he was "swept out by an incoming administration."

The memo, written by an assistant attorney general for the state, said that a woman, who had been working as a toll collector, accused Redding of pressuring her for sex and money in exchange for "work-related favors."

"That's not true, that's not true, that's not true. That's absolutely not true," Redding told the Tribune, before he was fired almost a week after the report was published.

His firing came on the same day David Dao, the passenger who was injured when Chicago aviation officials dragged him from his plane, settled with United for an undisclosed amount of money.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME