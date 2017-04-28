Florida Eye Doctor Salomon Melgen Found Guilty of Medicare Fraud

Dr. Salomon Melgen speaks during an interview at his office in Port St. Lucie, Fla., U.S., on Thursday, March 21, 2013.

Dr. Salomon Melgen speaks during an interview at his office in Port St. Lucie, Fla., U.S., on Thursday, March 21, 2013. Mark Elias—Bloomberg /Getty Images

(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A prominent Florida eye doctor has been convicted on all counts in his Medicare fraud trial, raising the possibility he could be pressured to testify in the bribery trial of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.

Jurors announced their verdict Friday for Dr. Salomon Melgen. He effectively faces a life sentence if no deal is struck. Menendez denies any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors contended that the 62-year-old Melgen stole up to $105 million from the federal insurance program between 2008 and 2013, by giving patients treatments and tests that couldn't help them.

Melgen's attorneys argued that any billing issues were simply mistakes.

Melgen and Menendez face a joint trial in the fall in New Jersey on charges the doctor bribed the senator to get help on a variety of issues.