U.S.
Search
Sign In
CrimeMan Pleads Guilty to Killing Former Food Network Contestant, Her Unborn Child and Husband
Police line belt
animalsSomeone Is Shaving Other People's Cats in Virginia
Cute persian cat lying on cat tower
Campaign FinanceTrump-Backing Megadonors Gave Millions to Conservative Charities
Billionaires Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah attend the 12th International Conference on Climate Change hosted by The Heartland Institute on March 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
New YorkVisitors Rave About New York's 'Iconic' Public Restroom
Lynda-Wingate
Lynda Wingate Pequannock Police Department
Crime

New Jersey Flower Shop Owner Accused of Stealing Plants From a Cemetery

Aric Jenkins
2:47 PM ET

A woman who owns a flower shop has been accused of stealing plants and other items from graves in a New Jersey cemetery.

Police said 59-year-old Lynda Wingate of Riverdale N.J. has been charged with theft of movable property, according to the Associated Press.

Capt. Christopher DePuyt of the Pequannock Township police department said surveillance cameras were initially installed around the First Reformed Church Cemetery following the disappearance of two plants that were replacements for other plants that had been stolen, the AP reports.

The camera footage revealed Wingate in a minivan taking the plants. She was identified by officers as she had served as a police dispatcher before owning her flower shop.

DePuyt said Wingate claimed she was clearing off old flowers from graves of people she had known, according to the AP.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME