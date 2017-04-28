A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to killing a former Food Network contestant, her unborn child and husband and then dismembering and burning the remains.

Cristie Schoen Codd, who appeared on the eighth season of Food Network Star , and her husband Joseph "J.T." Codd had been reported missing March 14, 2015. Robert Jason Owens, who was working for the Cobb family as a contractor at the time, was established as a suspect, after he was seen placing large trash bags in a dumpster, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times .

Owens said he accidentally ran the couple over with his truck, dismembered and burned their bodies out of fear that he would be facing a minimum of manslaughter charges, then sold some of the their belongings to make it look like a robbery, the Citizen-Times reported.

Owens, who faces 59.5 to 75.5 years in prison without the possibility of parole, has also been linked to the Jan. 2, 2000, disappearance of Zebb Quinn . Owens is the last known person to have seen the 18-year-old alive.