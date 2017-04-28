Visitors Rave About New York's 'Iconic' Public Restroom

Next time nature calls, you may want to head here.

A newly-renovated public restroom located in New York City's Bryant Park features bright floral arrangements, framed artwork and the sounds of classical music — albeit interspersed with the whine of electronic hand dryers.

"It's like a hotel!" someone called from inside as tourists stopped in the entryway to snap photos.

The bathrooms were closed for the past three months while they had a nearly $300,000 renovation.

"I would think for the publicity and tourism that this helps generate, it's worth that," said Julie McCarty, a 55-year-old business owner from Evansville, Ind. "It's iconic now in terms of restrooms. An iconic restroom."

More than 3,000 people on average went to Bryant Park's bathrooms every day in 2016, adding up to 1.2 million people last year, according the Bryant Park Corporation, which manages the park.

Inside Bryant Park's newly-renovated public restrooms.

Some of these visitors are first-time customers, while others keep coming back to do their business.

"It's the best [public] bathroom in New York City," said Bill Patberg, a 69-year-old lawyer from Harbor Spring, Mich.

Spencer Lee, 24, said his favorite part of restroom was the new toilets seats, which — with the wave of a hand — move fresh plastic seat covers in place.

"I've never seen a bathroom with the seats like that, so I give props to that."

Despite the facility's luxe interior, it's not always a paradise. An attendant revealed someone tried to wash their clothes inside, which is against the rules. It's also forbidden bathe, shave and brush your teeth in the restroom.

However, for those of urgent need, this restroom comes pretty close to being perfect.

"It's stunning. Coming all the way from Edinburgh, it's just the best toilets I've ever seen in the world ... and I have a thing about toilets," said 44-year-old occupational therapist Jenny Hay. "Best part of the holiday."