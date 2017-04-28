Tech
Search
Sign In
CrimeMan Pleads Guilty to Killing Former Food Network Contestant, Her Unborn Child and Husband
Police line belt
animalsSomeone Is Shaving Other People's Cats in Virginia
Cute persian cat lying on cat tower
Campaign FinanceTrump-Backing Megadonors Gave Millions to Conservative Charities
Billionaires Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah attend the 12th International Conference on Climate Change hosted by The Heartland Institute on March 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
CrimeNew Jersey Flower Shop Owner Accused of Stealing Plants From a Cemetery
NewNintendo2DSXL_artwork_02
Nintendo
Video Games

Here's What Nintendo Told Us About the New 2DS XL

Matt Peckham
2:14 PM ET

If you're wondering why Nintendo is adding a member to its 3DS family of game handhelds, or who it's for, the company's North American president just offered TIME a plausible explanation.

At the high end of Nintendo's devoted gaming handheld family sits the new 3DS XL, a top-end, full clamshell, $199 entry with glasses-free 3D (enhanced by a face-tracking camera), capable of playing everything in the 3DS as well as original DS and DSi libraries.

Opposite it, at the entry-level tier, sits the standard 2DS, a $99 version with both of its notably smaller 3D-incapable screens fixed to a smaller rigid body. And though it, too, plays extant 3DS, DS or DSi games, it has no way to play games developed specifically for the new 3DS XL.

Get the latest deals, reviews and recommendations from the editors of TIME: sign up for The Goods newsletter here

The new 2DS XL, due July 28 and more aptly contrasted with the 3DS XL, now perches in the middle at $149. It is, for all intents and purposes, a prettier, lighter, ergonomically refined 3DS XL — minus the 3D. Or in other words, it's for the hypothetical consumer who Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aimé says wants the size and spatial comfort of the 3DS XL but couldn't care less about auto-stereoscopic razzle-dazzle.

"There is a visual impact difference between these different items, and we believe in our market by having these three different variants," he tells TIME. "The Nintendo 2DS really focused on that entry level gamer, the four-, five-, six-year old that is just getting into gaming, but wants to play Mario Kart, wants to have a Super Mario Bros. experience, wants to play Pokémon. And we feel with Nintendo 3DS XL at $199 that it's a fully-featured product, that it is, if you will, the Cadillac of handheld gaming. And then we heard from consumers, 'Boy, I wish there was something in between.'" Ergo the new 2DS XL, says Fils-Aimé.

Which makes the 2DS XL a rather curious demographic bet, at least if you find questions like "How many people really care about autostereoscopic 3D?" interesting. Fils-Aimé says Nintendo doesn't have usage data on where consumers map on the spectrum of 3D use. But he did divulge the demographic sales breakdown for the 2DS and 3DS handhelds to date.

"If you look life-to-date at the overall performance of the platform, almost 90% of the unit sales have been with 3D visual capability," says Fils-Aimé. "So maybe said a different way, 2DS to date has represented only 11% of the total volume base. What that tells me is that for the vast majority of consumers, 3D is an important feature."

That's one possible interpretation. But it could also indicate consumer preference for the 3DS XL's eye-and-hand-friendlier physical dimensions and screen sizes. That is to say, presumably some subset of that 90% bought the 3DS XL for its form factor, not its ability to output 3D. The question most salient to the new 2DS XL's future is thus "How many?"

Will existing 2DS owners upgrade, or might younger ones be upgraded at the behest of parents looking to mitigate eyestrain? Will 3DS XL owners with cash to burn make a lateral move on the merits of the new 2DS XL's redesign perks? And just how many more would-be 3DS family buyers are out there, now that the Switch is here with sharper visuals, myriad potential play scenarios and a form factor that's just as mobile?

Fils-Aimé's answer in part is to point to 3DS sales over the past year. "Our 3DS business is growing," he says. "Here in the Americas, our financial year-on-year 3DS hardware grew by 13% and 3DS software grew by 28%." Impressive numbers, but also pre-Switch ones. The grand experiment is afoot, and next year's fiscal numbers will tell much of its tale.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME