The 2016 Republican National Convention
Asa Hutchinson, governor of Arkansas, speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, July 19, 2016. Donald Trump sought to use a speech by his wife to move beyond delegate discontent at the Republican National Convention, only to have the second day open with an onslaught of accusations that his wife's speech lifted phrases from one delivered by Michelle Obama in 2008. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Arkansas

Arkansas Governor Says There Is No Reason for Full Review of Execution Procedures

Associated Press
12:50 PM ET

(VARNER, Ark.) — The Arkansas governor says he sees no reason for anything beyond a routine review of execution procedures after an inmate lurched and convulsed 20 times during a lethal injection.

Asa Hutchinson told reporters Friday that the execution of Kenneth Williams will be reviewed by the Department of Correction. That's typical anytime an inmate is put to death.

Williams' attorneys and the American Civil Liberties Union have called for a full investigation.

Hutchinson says the use of the sedative midazolam has been upheld by courts. He says he doesn't think Arkansas needs to change its lethal-injection protocol.

Follow TIME