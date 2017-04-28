(VARNER, Ark.) — The Arkansas governor says he sees no reason for anything beyond a routine review of execution procedures after an inmate lurched and convulsed 20 times during a lethal injection.
Asa Hutchinson told reporters Friday that the execution of Kenneth Williams will be reviewed by the Department of Correction. That's typical anytime an inmate is put to death.
Williams' attorneys and the American Civil Liberties Union have called for a full investigation.
Hutchinson says the use of the sedative midazolam has been upheld by courts. He says he doesn't think Arkansas needs to change its lethal-injection protocol.