Dr. Charmaine Yoest testifies on Capitol Hill on July 1, 2010. Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP
Donald Trump

President Trump Appoints Anti-Abortion Leader Charmaine Yoest to Senior HHS Post

Associated Press
12:39 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump is appointing the former president of a leading anti-abortion organization to a senior position at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Charmaine Yoest, who actively supported Trump in his campaign, will serve as assistant secretary of public affairs at HHS. From 2008 until February 2016, she was president of Americans United for Life, which campaigned at the federal and state level for tough restrictions on abortion.

Under Yoest, the group promoted measures that would require women seeking abortions to undergo a sonogram and impose tough regulations on abortion clinics that could lead to their closure.

Yoest began her career serving under Ronald Reagan in the Office of Presidential Personnel and was an adviser to former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's 2008 presidential campaign.

