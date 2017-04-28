House Approves One-Week Spending Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) talks to reporters during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center April 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(WASHINGTON) — House members have easily voted to approve a short-term spending bill that would avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight.

The measure gives negotiators until next Friday to resolve final differences over a $1 trillion bill financing federal agencies through Sept. 30. That's the end of the current fiscal year.

While the vote was not over, the chamber was on track to overwhelmingly to approve the weeklong measure and send it to the Senate. Senators are expected to approve it and ship it to President Donald Trump for his signature in time for federal facilities to continue to operate.

Significantly, Congress did not vote Friday on a revised Republican health care bill that has stalled because it lacks needed votes. The White House was hoping the House would approve the bill by Saturday, Trump's 100th day in office.