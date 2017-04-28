NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME) Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds often seem like a charmed couple: they're two A-list celebrities with wildly successful careers, stunning good looks, and what looks like a healthy and happy relationship and family life as parents to two daughters. And yet. After Tuesday's TIME 100 Gala in New York — at which Reynolds was recognized as one of TIME's 2017 100 most influential people, thanks to his cinematic successes on hits like Deadpool — Lively threw a hilarious wrench in our vision of their joined perfection.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, the Shallows actor shared a picture of John Legend, a fellow TIME 100 honoree, performing at the event. But her husband's silhouetted head obscures most of the scene. "Congratulations to the most influential person in my life," Lively wrote, presumably of the main man in the image. "The best man I know... you deserve this @time 100 honor... if only my husband weren't blocking you in this shot. I'm so sorry @johnlegend."

Ouch, Ryan: that's quite a burn. It's Reynolds who's perhaps best known for his social media acumen, putting his Deadpool wit to work on his Twitter with funny missives. But looks like Lively can play that game, too. Perhaps she and Chrissy Teigen , who's also famous for her Twitter banter, need to talk.