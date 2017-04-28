Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Five Best IdeasHow One Black Architect Is Transforming the Field
Woman walking in front of wall
Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers Can't Stop Laughing at Melania Trump's Facebook Birthday Wishes
HistoryBehind the Treaty That Shaped the U.S. Relationship With Canada
Overseeing The Border Between Canada And The United States In Vermont In 1945
Australian OutbackThe Bizarre Subterranean World of an Australian Opal Town
Antoine-Bruy-white-mans-hole-outback-mythologies-36
2017 Time 100 Gala - Dinner
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME) Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME
celebrities

Blake Lively Gave Ryan Reynolds a Sick Burn After Sharing Her True Feelings About John Legend

Raisa Bruner
10:59 AM ET

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds often seem like a charmed couple: they're two A-list celebrities with wildly successful careers, stunning good looks, and what looks like a healthy and happy relationship and family life as parents to two daughters. And yet. After Tuesday's TIME 100 Gala in New York — at which Reynolds was recognized as one of TIME's 2017 100 most influential people, thanks to his cinematic successes on hits like Deadpool — Lively threw a hilarious wrench in our vision of their joined perfection.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, the Shallows actor shared a picture of John Legend, a fellow TIME 100 honoree, performing at the event. But her husband's silhouetted head obscures most of the scene. "Congratulations to the most influential person in my life," Lively wrote, presumably of the main man in the image. "The best man I know... you deserve this @time 100 honor... if only my husband weren't blocking you in this shot. I'm so sorry @johnlegend."

Ouch, Ryan: that's quite a burn. It's Reynolds who's perhaps best known for his social media acumen, putting his Deadpool wit to work on his Twitter with funny missives. But looks like Lively can play that game, too. Perhaps she and Chrissy Teigen, who's also famous for her Twitter banter, need to talk.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME