The 'Luxury' Fyre Music Festival Has Turned Into a 'Hunger Games for Rich People'

An aerial view of Nassau, Bahamas, with Paradise Island on the left, circa 1968. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

An aerial view of Nassau, Bahamas, with Paradise Island on the left, circa 1968. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Archive Photos—Getty Images

Fyre Festival, a luxury music festival in the Bahamas that was co-created by rapper Ja Rule, was "fully postponed" during its first scheduled weekend, leaving a number of attendees stranded on a private island with minimal food and housing.

Guests who reportedly paid thousands of dollars per ticket (one festival-goer said he paid $8,000 for a four-bedroom VIP package) arrived on Great Exuma island for the festival's first weekend on April 28-30 to find underwhelming accommodations. Tweets from the venue revealed barebone tents, bread and cheese in styrofoam containers presented as "catered" dinner.

The 'catering' (which cost extra) was a slice of untoasted bread, two slices prepackaged cheese, and a side salad. pic.twitter.com/BoKxWAMI5i - Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA - William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

And they arrived to a number of cancelled acts — including headliner Blink 182.

Some guests never even made it to the festival, which was promoted on social media by supermodels Kendall Jenner , Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski . Early Friday morning, screenshots of an email from organizers shared on Twitter said all flights to the island from Miami were cancelled "d ue to circumstances beyond our control." Those who managed to board a plane to the Exumas were reportedly stuck on the tarmac for hours, according to attendees who tweeted from the island.

Organizers announced Friday morning that the festival would be postponed, according to Rolling Stone . "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we must postpone this experience,"organizers wrote in an Instagram caption, Rolling Stone reported. "We are working tirelessly to ensure each guest leaves the island safely and ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we continue to provide ongoing updates via email and our official social media channels as they become available, including refund information."

The Bahamas released an official statement saying they were "extremely disappointed in the way the events unfolded" at the Fyre Festival.

Bahamas official statement on Fyre Festival #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/NQo8AmXZlQ - The Bahamas (@VisitTheBahamas) April 28, 2017

Some Twitter users seemed to take pleasure in reading reports of what they called a "Hunger Games" for rich people.

When you find out #FyreFestival is the hunger games for rich white people pic.twitter.com/1iejDcqefF - YungHazEmall (@YungHazEmall) April 28, 2017

y'all im laughing so hard people really spent $12k on the #fyrefestival to be in the 76th hunger games pic.twitter.com/YhvYlZOL7p - danielle (@daniellecalling) April 28, 2017

If you aren't reading about #fyrefestival then ur missing out. Lord of the flies slash Hunger games for rich people is happening right now.🤣 - Kimberly Carole (@KimberlyCarole) April 28, 2017

TIME has reached out to Fyre Festival organizers for comment.