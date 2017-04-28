First Lady Melania Trump just celebrated her 47th birthday and Seth Meyers took a satiric look at the well wishing taking place on her Facebook wall.

Everyone on the internet knows that the best part of Facebook comes on your birthday when everyone from your kindergarten best friend to your ex boss to that random person you met a conference in Boca writes their birthday wishes on your Facebook wall. Those birthday wishes are even more effusive and heartfelt when you’re the First Lady of the United States of America, as Meyers pointed out on Late Night on Thursday.

All the messages were totally comedic fake news from the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Vice President Mike Pence, and Ivanka Trump.