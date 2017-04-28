Game of Thrones fans and language learning lovers can come together for a new class on Dothraki, one of the fictional languages spoken on the show, at U.C. Berkeley — and it will be taught by the man who created it.

The university announced David J. Peterson, a Berkeley alum, will teach the summer offering.

"Peterson’s students will be asked to put themselves in the mind of the speakers of a new language," the university said in the announcement, adding that the class will focus more on "linguistic details" than the fictional side of Game of Thrones or the series A Song of Fire and Ice, which the show is based on.

Peterson is also the creator of the High Valyrian language for the HBO show and has also created languages for Penny Dreadful, Thor: The Dark World and Defiance.

If taking the Berkeley course isn't an option, there's also a Living Learning: Dothraki guide available. The seventh season of Game of Thrones also returns on July 16.