Politics
Search
Sign In
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Trump's North Korea Warning, Pope Francis' Egypt Visit and NASA's Saturn Journey
pope-francis-egypt-first-arrival
EnvironmentThis Is Why Arbor Day Is a Thing
After The Ice Storm
North KoreaWatch Live: U.N. Security Council Meets Over North Korea Threat
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks with Russian Foreign Minister (unseen) during their meeting in Moscow on April 12, 2017.
MusicHear Katy Perry's New Single 'Bon Appetit' Featuring Migos
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Senate Lawmakers Attend Briefing On North Korea At The White House
Sen. John McCain departs the U.S. Capitol for a briefing at the White House April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee—Getty Images
North Korea

John McCain: President Trump Knows Striking North Korea Is 'Last Option'

Tessa Berenson
7:53 AM ET

Arizona Sen. John McCain said President Trump knows that launching a preemptive military strike against North Korea is a last resort.

“I hope there’s a lot more to go before we have a preemptive strike,” McCain said Thursday, Bloomberg reports. “They are exploring every option and the last option, and the least desirable option, is armed conflict.”

“One of the major reasons is because of that artillery that’s north of Seoul," McCain said, meaning that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has weapons he could unleash on South Korea's capital. "That is really of concern."

Trump held a briefing for the Senate earlier this week on the administration's strategy for North Korea, and an official told reporters that while they're pursuing "an integrated effort to prioritize diplomatic and informational aspects of national power," military preparations are "underway."

Trump told Reuters Thursday, "There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME