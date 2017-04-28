U.S.
Search
Sign In
EnvironmentThis Is Why Arbor Day Is a Thing
After The Ice Storm
North KoreaWatch Live: U.N. Security Council Meets Over North Korea Threat
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks with Russian Foreign Minister (unseen) during their meeting in Moscow on April 12, 2017.
MusicHear Katy Perry's New Single 'Bon Appetit' Featuring Migos
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
North KoreaJohn McCain: President Trump Knows Striking North Korea Is 'Last Option'
Senate Lawmakers Attend Briefing On North Korea At The White House
pope-francis-egypt-first-arrival
Pope Francis disembarks after arriving at Cairo International airport, Egypt April 28, 2017. Alessandro Bianchi—REUTERS
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Trump's North Korea Warning, Pope Francis' Egypt Visit and NASA's Saturn Journey

Katie Reilly
9:00 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump warns of possible 'major conflict' with North Korea

President Donald Trump said a "major, major conflict with North Korea" is possible, speaking to Reuters in a new interview ahead of his 100th day in office. Trump said he hopes to resolve the mounting U.S.-North Korea tensions with peaceful diplomacy, but he said the situation is "very difficult." Reflecting on his presidency at the 100-day milestone, Trump also said, "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

Pope Francis arrives in Egypt as 'messenger of peace'

Pope Francis arrived in Egypt this morning for a visit in which he plans to serve as a "messenger of peace." His trip comes weeks after more than 40 people in Egypt were killed in ISIS attacks on two Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday. Francis is the first pope to visit the predominantly Muslim country since Pope John Paul II in 2000.

NASA spacecraft makes first-ever trip between Saturn and its rings

NASA's Cassini spacecraft has successfully completed the first-ever journey through the narrow gap between Saturn and its rings. The spacecraft finished the precarious trip safely and is now back in contact with Earth, sending back new images of Saturn.

Also:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she will not run for office. "I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again," she said at an event in Orlando, Florida — her first public speech since leaving the White House.

Arkansas on Thursday executed Kenneth Williams, the fourth inmate in the state to receive a lethal injection in eight days. His attorneys are calling for an investigation into the execution after Williams convulsed several times before he died.

Trump will address the National Rifle Association at the group's annual forum today, making him the first sitting president to do so since Ronald Reagan.

Heineken is receiving praise for a new ad that shows strangers coming together over beer to discuss their different life experiences and beliefs about issues including politics, feminism and climate change.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME