Trump warns of possible 'major conflict' with North Korea

President Donald Trump said a "major, major conflict with North Korea" is possible, speaking to Reuters in a new interview ahead of his 100th day in office . Trump said he hopes to resolve the mounting U.S.-North Korea tensions with peaceful diplomacy, but he said the situation is "very difficult." Reflecting on his presidency at the 100-day milestone, Trump also said, "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

Pope Francis arrives in Egypt as 'messenger of peace'

Pope Francis arrived in Egypt this morning for a visit in which he plans to serve as a "messenger of peace." His trip comes weeks after more than 40 people in Egypt were killed in ISIS attacks on two Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday. Francis is the first pope to visit the predominantly Muslim country since Pope John Paul II in 2000.

NASA spacecraft makes first-ever trip between Saturn and its rings

NASA's Cassini spacecraft has successfully completed the first-ever journey through the narrow gap between Saturn and its rings. The spacecraft finished the precarious trip safely and is now back in contact with Earth, sending back new images of Saturn.

Also:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she will not run for office . "I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again," she said at an event in Orlando, Florida — her first public speech since leaving the White House.

Arkansas on Thursday executed Kenneth Williams , the fourth inmate in the state to receive a lethal injection in eight days. His attorneys are calling for an investigation into the execution after Williams convulsed several times before he died.

Trump will address the National Rifle Association at the group's annual forum today, making him the first sitting president to do so since Ronald Reagan.

Heineken is receiving praise for a new ad that shows strangers coming together over beer to discuss their different life experiences and beliefs about issues including politics, feminism and climate change.

